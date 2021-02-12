Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.28.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.