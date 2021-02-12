Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $969,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

