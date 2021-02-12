Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 17,568 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.46.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

