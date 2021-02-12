Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,555 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

