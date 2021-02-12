Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $285,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of VMware by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

VMW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

