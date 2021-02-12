Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 903 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

