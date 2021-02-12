Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BZLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

