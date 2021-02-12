Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $265.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

