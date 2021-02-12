BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY remained flat at $$6.73 during trading hours on Friday. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.