Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Specifically, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $763.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

