Bytecoin Price Up 247.5% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $148.35 million and approximately $739,878.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 247.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00422413 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

