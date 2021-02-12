Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 345.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 188,157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2,341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 191,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 183,425 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 216,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 141,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

