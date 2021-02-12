California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,178 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $40,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,561 shares of company stock worth $75,485,376. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $318.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $324.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

