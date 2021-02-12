California Public Employees Retirement System Has $47.02 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $47,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 146,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 144,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $160.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.10. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

