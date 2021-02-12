California Public Employees Retirement System Has $56.33 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 635,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $56,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,436 shares of company stock worth $1,646,174. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

