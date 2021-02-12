California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,792 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $44,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $199.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

