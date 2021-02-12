California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,090 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $49,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $407.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.72. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.39.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

