Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,912 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $69.05 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.