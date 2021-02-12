Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,286,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in General Electric by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in General Electric by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $11.46 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.