Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.12 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

PTNQ opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

