Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,755 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock valued at $223,722,895. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $234.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $239.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.