Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,444,000 after acquiring an additional 159,788 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,784,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,424,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,734,000 after buying an additional 288,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

