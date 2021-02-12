Camden Capital LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $136,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RQI stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.