Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.04. Camping World reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $913,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,364,850 shares of company stock worth $52,200,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Camping World by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.