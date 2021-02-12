Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,364,850 shares of company stock valued at $52,200,122 in the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Camping World by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

