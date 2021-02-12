Canaccord Genuity Boosts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to $68.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $66.50 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of IAFNF stock remained flat at $$44.68 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

