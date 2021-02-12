Canaccord Genuity Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $75.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

UBER stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,667,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

