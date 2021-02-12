Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB cut Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.
Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock opened at C$32.24 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.30.
About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
