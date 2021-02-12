Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB cut Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock opened at C$32.24 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.30.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.