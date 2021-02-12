Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.73. Canagold Resources shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 79,213 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.86 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

In other Canagold Resources news, Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$37,700.

About Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

