Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

