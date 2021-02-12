Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$64.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEED. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.30 billion and a PE ratio of -12.07.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.