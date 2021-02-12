Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 7,150.0% in January

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 7,150.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Cansortium in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

