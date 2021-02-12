Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Overweight

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.97% from the company’s previous close.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,432,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,790 shares of company stock worth $25,509,166 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 290,761 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 324,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 224,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

