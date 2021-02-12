Capital Management Corp VA Has $6.70 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,630 shares during the period. People’s United Financial accounts for 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 167,579 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.16. 44,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

