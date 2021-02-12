Capital Management Corp VA Sells 45,195 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,195 shares during the quarter. Acme United makes up 3.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 11.95% of Acme United worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,357. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

