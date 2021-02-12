Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 288.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. 7,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,320. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.