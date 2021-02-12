Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 89,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

