Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

