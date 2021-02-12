Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,332 shares of company stock worth $28,354,537. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.