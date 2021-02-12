Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.66.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.16. 59,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,778. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

