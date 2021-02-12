CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. CareTrust REIT posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

