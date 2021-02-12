Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Cormark increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.82.

Shares of CJT opened at C$210.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$213.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$203.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$250.01.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

