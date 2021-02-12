CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $266,653.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,708,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,442 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.