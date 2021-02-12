CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

CarGurus stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. 4,267,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $270,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,927 shares of company stock worth $3,871,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.