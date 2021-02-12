CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Down 7.5%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $32.12. 4,267,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 1,031,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $266,653.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,927 shares of company stock worth $3,871,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 817,968 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

