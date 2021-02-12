Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €126.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €114.14 ($134.29).

ETR:AFX opened at €133.80 ($157.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.51. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 1-year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1-year high of €140.20 ($164.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

