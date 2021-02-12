Carl Zeiss Meditec’s (CZMWY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Carl Zeiss Meditec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

CZMWY stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.29. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $167.90.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

