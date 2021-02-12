Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

