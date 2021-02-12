Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $4.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

