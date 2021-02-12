Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.503-18.852 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.36 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.20 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

